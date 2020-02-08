BancorpSouth Bank Buys Shares of 1,675 Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $146.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.92. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,247,974,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,609,583 shares of company stock valued at $206,725,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.