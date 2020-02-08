BancorpSouth Bank Has $392,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BancorpSouth Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

