BancorpSouth Bank Invests $204,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEA. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEA opened at $121.72 on Friday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.85.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.08.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

