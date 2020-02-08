BancorpSouth Bank Invests $216,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after buying an additional 391,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 139.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after buying an additional 163,452 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 84.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 323,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 74.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 136,710 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.95. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

