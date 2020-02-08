BancorpSouth Bank Purchases 41 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.70.

ULTA stock opened at $295.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.39. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $222.00 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

