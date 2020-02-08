BancorpSouth Bank Purchases Shares of 4,513 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

MO opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of -64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

