Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 24,073 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,367.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average is $139.52. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

