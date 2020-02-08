Bank of Stockton Lowers Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Stockton cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

NYSE:DIS opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.