Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 8.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,887.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,813.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.