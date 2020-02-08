Barclays Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €29.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.65 ($33.32).

FRA:EVK opened at €25.70 ($29.88) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.34). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.72.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

