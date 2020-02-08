Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BCS. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

BCS stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at $108,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

