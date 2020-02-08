Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock Position Lessened by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 226.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:B opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Sidoti raised their target price on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

