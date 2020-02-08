BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

BayCom stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $302.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BayCom in the fourth quarter worth about $3,892,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in BayCom in the second quarter worth about $1,942,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BayCom in the third quarter worth about $1,356,000. FMR LLC raised its position in BayCom by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BayCom in the third quarter worth about $590,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

