BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 24,729 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

