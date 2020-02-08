BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 2,631 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 703,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,867,000 after buying an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 368,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 202,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 293,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 395,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.72.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

