BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 475 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBHC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of National Bank by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Bank by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Bank by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. National Bank’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

