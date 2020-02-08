BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.76.

CAT stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.