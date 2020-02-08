BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.79. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

