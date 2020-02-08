BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total transaction of $9,145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 947,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,665,883.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $278.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.74 and a twelve month high of $294.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

