BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 159.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Corelogic in the third quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corelogic in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Corelogic in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Corelogic by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Corelogic by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Corelogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

NYSE CLGX opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Corelogic Inc has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

In other Corelogic news, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,505. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

