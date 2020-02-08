BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $563,000 Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

