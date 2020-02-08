BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $663,000 Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $208.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $151.51 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.35.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

