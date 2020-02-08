BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $690,000 Position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

NYSE:BKU opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.