BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 1,476.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,885 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 2,289.6% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,166 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 502,945 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 991,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSC opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.26.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

