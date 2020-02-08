BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,303,000 after buying an additional 159,524 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 61.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARW opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $86.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.99, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

