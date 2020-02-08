BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,153,000 after buying an additional 127,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,237,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 200,209 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 616,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 390,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

