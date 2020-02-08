BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.56.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $606.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 102.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $385.91 and a 52-week high of $609.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.58.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,683.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total value of $864,151.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

