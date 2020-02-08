BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EV. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 912.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 418,108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 382.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 223,852 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 115,777 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 77,134 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EV. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

EV stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.