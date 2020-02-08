BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,107,000 after buying an additional 95,183 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,867,000 after buying an additional 94,806 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,389,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 102,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,584,000 after buying an additional 64,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,104,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $646.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $640.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $338.95 and a 52-week high of $725.19. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.37 and a beta of 1.57.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.55.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

