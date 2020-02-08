BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 10,568 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $980,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.