BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,143 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $7,353,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.3% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $24,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $252,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,810.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $137.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

