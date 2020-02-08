BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 21,083 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,083 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

DEO opened at $163.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.34 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.63%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.