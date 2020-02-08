BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.15.

JLL opened at $172.73 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $124.01 and a one year high of $178.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

