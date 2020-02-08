BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 4,942 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $129.08 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.25 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.10 and its 200 day moving average is $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.