BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 6,629 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Fiserv by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 55,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,929 shares in the company, valued at $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

