BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,242,000 after buying an additional 401,834 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,144,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14,903.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,230,000 after buying an additional 96,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $120.37 and a one year high of $139.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

