Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Acquires 5,996 Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $43,291.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,928 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $13,611.68.

On Friday, January 31st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $12,087.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,400 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,968.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 4,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $14,499.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 921 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $6,483.84.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 4,121 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $29,011.84.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,746.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $13,471.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,254.00.

NASDAQ ICMB opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.32.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. Analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.