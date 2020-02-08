Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.57 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

