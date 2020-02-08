Bell Rock Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $237.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

