Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $202.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.54 and its 200 day moving average is $183.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.