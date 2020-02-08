Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 47,808 Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,808 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Open Text comprises about 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Open Text by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after buying an additional 379,031 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 494,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Open Text Corp has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.