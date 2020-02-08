Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,350 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 127,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.12.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,351,000. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $64.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

