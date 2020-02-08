Bessemer Securities LLC Buys Shares of 900 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after acquiring an additional 203,880 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.6% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 193,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 168,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4,367.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,826,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 453,189.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 126,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC opened at $361.42 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.45.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.