Bessemer Securities LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. H & R Block comprises approximately 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in H & R Block by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in H & R Block by 130.7% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,344 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H & R Block by 18.1% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,314,000 after purchasing an additional 366,132 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in H & R Block by 12.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,837,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 203,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in H & R Block by 2,587.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,297,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.23.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. Analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.