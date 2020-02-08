Bessemer Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $113.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

