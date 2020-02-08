Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.3% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.