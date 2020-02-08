Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 600 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Bessemer Securities LLC reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,657 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 19.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Foot Locker by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 4.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

FL opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

