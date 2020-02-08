Bessemer Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 1.1% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $3,008,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

