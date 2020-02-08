BidaskClub Downgrades Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) to Sell

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGLN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63. Magellan Health has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

