BidaskClub Upgrades JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to “Buy”

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JD. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in JD.Com by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in JD.Com by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,024,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,546,000 after buying an additional 589,253 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in JD.Com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in JD.Com by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,375,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,446,000 after buying an additional 322,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.